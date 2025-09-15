The Met Office has published its weather forecast for the week ahead as parts of the region have been issued with a weather warning for wind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of County Durham, including Durham City, have been issued with a Yellow Weather Warning for wind with the potential for disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

The Met Office has published its weather forecast for the week ahead for Sunderland. | sn

Whilst the weather warning - which is in force until 6pm this evening - does not currently cover Sunderland, Newcastle or South Tyneside, strong winds are still forecast for across the region today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly there seems to be little sign of an Indian Summer on the horizon with the unsettled conditions set to prevail in the coming days.

Checkout the for current Met Office forecast for this week in Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields.

Today looks set to be a wet and windy day with a 90% chance of heavy rain showers until 2pm, reducing to a 60% chance of light rain showers later in the afternoon. Between 4pm and 6pm there is an 80% chance of more persistent light rain. Winds will from a westerly direction with the potential for gusts in excess of 30mph throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will see any overnight rain fade away to leave a dry morning with initial sunny skies turning to sunny spells by late morning. The chance of rain rain will increase throughout the day to 40% by mid-afternoon. Winds will again be from the west with gusts in the afternoon of up to 30mph. Temperatures will rise to 17 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday looks set to start with heavy rain in the early hours turning to lighter rain by mid-morning. By 11am sunny spells will start to develop as drier conditions move in. It will again be a breezy day with westerly winds gusting up to 30mph by mid-afternoon. It will be a warmer day with temperatures rising to 20 degrees Celsius.

Thursday looks set to be a predominantly dry day with a 30% chance of rain in the morning reducing to 20% in the afternoon. There will be sunny spells throughout the day with temperatures rising to 20 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the south west and lighter than in previous days.

Friday is currently forecast to be a similar day with sunny spells and between a 20% and 30% chance of rain throughout the day. Winds will again be lighter and from the west with temperatures rising to 19 degrees Celsius.