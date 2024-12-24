The full Met Office Christmas forecast for Sunderland including whether there will be any snow
There certainly doesn’t appear to be any chance of snow with Christmas Eve set to be a mild and mainly cloudy day with temperatures reaching a balmy 13 degrees Celsius. The percentage chance of rain is currently forecast to be less than five percent throughout the course of the day.
Christmas Day looks set to be a pleasant day with sunny spells throughout the day and temperatures rising to 11 degrees Celsius by the early afternoon in light south westerly winds. The percentage chance of rain is less than five percent throughout the day.
Boxing Day looks like a nice day to go for a walk with sunny spells and temperatures forecast to rise to 11 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is currently forecast to be 10 per cent throughout the day.
This is the current Met Office forecast and may obviously be subject to change.
