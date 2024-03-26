The full Easter weekend weather forecast for Sunderland, according to the Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Spring having technically sprung the Easter Bank Holiday weekend is often the first time families look to get outside for a walk or bike ride, enjoy a trip to the beach or fire up the barbecue following the cold and darkness of winter.

However, it's all dependent on the vagaries of the British weather. So will this Easter be a time to get out the sun cream and dust off those shorts or will winter have as sting in it's tail?

After a cold and unsettled week, it looks like being somewhere in-between, with moderate temperatures, some sunshine but also cloud and the risk of rain.

The Met Office has forecast what the Bank Holiday weekend weather has in store for Sunderland.

Check out the latest weather for the Easter weekend according to the Met Office.

Good Friday looks set to be a mixed day which will see a morning of sunny spells and a percentage chance of rain of between 5% and 10%. While sunny spells will remain throughout the afternoon and into the evening, there is also the chance of showers with the probability of rain increasing to 30%. Temperatures will rise to 12 degrees Celsius by the middle of the afternoon. Winds will be from the South West with gusts of up to 30mph.

Easter Saturday currently looks to be the best day of the Bank Holiday weekend with sunny spells forecast throughout the day and a percentage chance of rain varying between 5% and 20%, with the greatest chance of showers in the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 13 degrees Celsius. It will be a calmer day with southerly winds of between 7mph and 10mph.

Easter Sunday is currently forecast to be a cloudy day with a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will rise to 11 degrees Celsius with Easterly winds making it feel cooler.

Bank Holiday Monday is set to be a cool and cloudy day with temperatures rising to 9 degrees Celsius. North Easterly winds will increase to in excess of 30mph in the afternoon which will make temperatures feel more like 4 or 5 degrees Celsius. The probability of rain will be around 20% throughout the day.