The August bank holiday marks the last full weekend of meteorological summer, but will it be time to slap on the sun cream and fire up the barbecue or will we need our waterproofs at the ready?

The August bank holiday weekend traditionally falls in the last week of the school six weeks holidays and many people will be hoping for a settled, warm and sunny forecast without any rain.

So after what has generally been a fairly disappointing summer, is the season about to go out with a bang or a wet whimper?

The Met Office has released its bank holiday weekend weather forecast.

In truth, the current Met Office forecast for Sunderland looks to be somewhere in-between with the risk of some rain but also plenty of sunshine around.

Saturday looks set to be a day of sunny spells, but there will always be the risk of some rain, with the Met Office currently forecasting the chance of precipitation varying between 40% and 50% throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 18 degrees Celsius, but it will be unusually windy for the time of year with westerly gusts of up to 37mph.

Sunday is forecast to be a day of sunny spells with a 20% to 30% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 18 degrees Celsius. It will once again be a breezy day with westerly winds gusting up to 36mph.

Monday is forecast to be a predominantly dry day with sunny spells and a 20% chance of rain at around 7am which reduces to 10% for the rest of the day. Temperatures will peak at 20 degrees Celsius with westerly winds gusting up to 29mph.

This is the Met Office forecast for Sunderland at the time of writing and may be subject to change.