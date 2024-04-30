The full bank holiday forecast for Sunderland, according to the Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a cold and wetter than average April the first weekend of May sees our next eagerly anticipated bank holiday, but will we at last get some warm weather and sunshine to get out those shorts, slap on the sun-cream and fire-up the barbecue?

The Met Office has today (April 30) released its first full forecast for the May Day bank holiday weekend. It certainly looks to be warmer than of late - although admittedly this wouldn’t take much - but will the sun be shining?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has released its current forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out the full current bank holiday forecast for Sunderland according to the Met Office.

Saturday looks set to be an overcast but predominantly dry day with the probability of rain between 10% and 20%. While skies look set to be cloudy for most of the day the Met Office is currently forecasting some late evening sunshine. Temperatures will rise to 13 degrees Celsius in light north easterly winds.

Sunday again looks set to be a mainly cloudy but dry day with the current percentage chance of rain forecast to be 10% throughout the day. The Met Office are currently forecasting some sunny spells between 1pm and 3pm. Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees Celsius with light south-easterly winds.

Monday currently looks set to be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures rising to an afternoon high of 16 degrees Celsius. After a dry morning with sunny spells, the afternoon looks set to be a period of sunshine and showers which will get heavier later in the afternoon. The chance of rain between 1pm and 7pm varies between 30% and 50%. Winds will be light and from the south east.