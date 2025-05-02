Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the sunniest April on record and the hottest ever recorded start to May, hopes will be high for the warm weather to continue into the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, but will we be reaching for the factor 30 or the nearest umbrella?

Sadly the heatwave we’ve been experiencing during the working week isn’t going to last into the weekend, although there is still plenty of sunshine around according to the latest Met Office forecast for Sunderland.

Saturday looks to be a pleasant day with sunny spells throughout the morning and afternoon and less than a five percent chance of rain. Temperatures will rise to 14 degrees Celsius in westerly winds which will swing round to the north and strengthen later in the day.

Sunday looks set to be the worst day of the Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures only rising to nine degrees Celsius in a brisk northerly wind. Whilst there will be some sunny spells there is also the chance of light showers with a 30% to 60% chance of rain throughout the day.

Monday will see plenty of sunshine with partly cloudy skies forecast to clear by late afternoon. However it will feel cool in a northerly wind which will restrict the temperature to 11 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is forecast to be less than five percent throughout the day.

This is the Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.