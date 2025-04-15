Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After what seems like several weeks of sunny, warm and dry weather we are all hoping the settled start to spring will continue into the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Whether it’s taking the kids to the beach, firing up the barbecue or enjoying a meal in a beer garden, the things we enjoy doing on bank holidays are generally dependent on the good old British weather.

The Met Office has issued its forecast for the Easter weekend, and sadly it looks to be an unsettled picture which may leave you more likely to reach for your raincoat rather than the factor 30.

Check out the full Met Office forecast for Sunderland for the Easter weekend.

Good Friday looks to be a predominantly cloudy day with the chance of rain varying between 30% and 60%. The risk of rain increases throughout the day with best chance of any sunny spells in the morning. Temperatures will rise to 12 degrees Celsius in a moderate easterly breeze.

Easter Saturday looks set to be an overcast day with a 50% chance of light rain in the morning, reducing to 30% by the evening. Temperatures will rise to around 11 degrees Celsius in a moderate easterly breeze.

Easter Sunday is set to be a drier day but the city will once again see predominantly cloudy skies. The chance of rain will vary between 20% and 30% throughout the course of the day. Temperatures will again rise to 11 degrees Celsius but it will feel colder in a moderate easterly wind.

Easter Monday will see lighter cloud but there will still be limited glimpses of the sun, with the best chance later in the afternoon. The chance of rain will be around 20% throughout the day. The wind will again be from the east, with temperatures rising to 13 degrees Celsius.

This is the Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.