Sunshine or showers - here's what the weather has in store for Sunderland today hour-by-hour
It has been a slightly dull start to Sunday across Sunderland – but is it set to get better?
The Met Office says the cloud will clear slowly from late morning onwards, giving some bright or warm sunny spells by the afternoon.
The region’s maximum temperature will be 19C, but it will be cooler on the coast.
Cloud will push through again this evening and isolated fog patches could develop in prone rural spots under clear skies.
It will feel a little chilly, with a minimum temperature 12 °C.
11am: Cloudy but dry, 15C. Risk of UV.
Noon: Sunny intervals, 15C. Risk of UV.
1pm: Sunny intervals, 15C. High risk of UV
2pm: Cloudy, 15C. Risk of UV.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
3pm: Overcast, 15C. Risk of UV.
4pm: Sunny intervals, 15C. Risk of UV.
5pm: Sunny, 15C. Risk of UV.
6pm: Sunny, 15C.
7pm: Sunny, 15C.
8pm: Sunny intervals, 15C.
9pm: Sunny intervals, 14C.