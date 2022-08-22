Sunshine, cloud and rain - here's how Sunderland's weather looks for the week ahead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when will it be time to slap on your sun cream and will you need an umbrella? Here’s a breakdown of what the weather has in store for Sunderland this week according to the Met Office.

Monday will see a wet start to the day with heavy rain forecast until midday. While the afternoon looks set to be dry and cloudy, heavy rain is also forecast for 5pm, with heavy showers at 6pm. The top temperature is forecast for the evening, at around 18°C. Winds will be from the South East at around 9mph.

Tuesday looks set to be a cloudy day and dry day with the chance of rain forecast at between five and 10 per cent. It will be a warm day with temperatures rising to a high of 21°C. Winds will generally be from a southerly direction at a speed of around 9mph.

Wednesday looks to be a day of sunshine and possible light ran showers. After a 50 per cent chance of light rain at 7am, there will be a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon. Sunny spells are expected in the late afternoon and evening with the chance of rain falling to around 10 per cent. Winds will be from the South West with the temperature rising to 20°C.

Thursday is forecast to see the return of more settled conditions with clear skies and sunshine forecast throughout the morning followed by sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. The percentage chance of rain will be less than five per cent throughout the day. The temperature is forecast to rise to 19°C with light winds from the South West.

Friday is forecast to be a dry and bright day. The percentage chance of rain is forecast to be between five and 10 per cent, with sunny spells throughout the morning followed by a sunny evening. The temperature will peak in the afternoon at 18°C with light westerly winds.