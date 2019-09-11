Sunny spells the order of the day for Sunderland
Sunderland is set for a dry – and even sunny – day today.
The Met Office forecast for the region for Wednesday, September 11, says cloud and rain will clear, allowing sunny spells as well as the odd shower.
Winds will ease through the evening.
Temperatures will get as high as 18C and sunscreen is still in order if you’re out all day.
Rain will spread quickly east tomorrow before clearing.
Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry.
6am: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
7am: Cloudy . Maximum 16C.
8am: Overcast. Maximum 16C.
9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
10am: Sunny. Maximum 16C.
11am: Sunny. Maximum 16C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
2pm: Sunny. Maximum 17C.
3pm: Sunny. Maximum 17C.
4pm: Cloudy. Maximum 17C.
5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 17C.
6pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
7pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.
8pm: Clear. Maximum 15C.
9pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.
10pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.
11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.