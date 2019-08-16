Sunderland weekend weather: Heavy rain due to end with sunshine on the way
It’s been a dark and rainy start to Friday, August 16 but thankfully it looks like the weather is due to change for the better this weekend.
The damp weather of Friday will NOT continue into the weekend as the Met Office forecast sunshine for Saturday and Sunday.
There will be sunny spells in the city throughout Saturday. Although there is a 30% chance of rain at 9am but this is not due to last.
Temperatures will rise to as high as 19°C and aren’t set to fall below 13°C overnight.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud are expected. It will also be rather breezy, with further scattered blustery showers developing, however most parts likely staying dry.”
Sunday is also forecast to start sunny which will change to cloudy in late morning and early afternoon.
High temperatures are 18°C although it will be windy for most of the day.