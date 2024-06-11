Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may be ‘flaming June’ but the weather feels more like late March or early April.

With the Met Office forecasting a high today (Wednesday June 11) and tomorrow in Sunderland of just 12 degrees Celsius and single-digit overnight temperatures, you could be forgiven for thinking where is summer?

The wind-chill will actually make things feel more like just nine degrees Celsius. Yesterday there were reports of hailstones falling on parts of the region and the Cairngorm Mountains in Scotland have even experienced a covering of snow.

After a long dark winter it’s hardly what you hope for in ‘flaming June’.

The disappointing start to summer follows on from the wettest 18 months on record and a dull and wet May with sunshine on average 17% less than you would expect in the last month of spring.

While the Met Office said last month was the warmest May on record this was down to overcast skies retaining the day’s heat and preventing overnight temperatures dropping to the levels you would expect following a clear sunny day.

If like me you are longing to enjoy the some of those much loved summer pastimes such as an evening at the cricket, barbecue with friends, a tipple in a beer garden or a family camping trip to the Lakes, then you are no doubt experiencing the same feelings of frustration and weather blues.

With the summer solstice just nine days away before the nights start drawing in, it has left many people wondering why is it feeling so cold for the middle of June and, most importantly, when are we going to see some warm summer weather?

The reason for the current cold temperatures is due to the position of the jet stream. In the summer the jet stream is normally positioned to the north of the UK, allowing the opportunity for warmer air masses from the south to move in.

However, its current position further south is driving weather systems over the country and blocking warmer air from moving in.

Due to the position of high pressure in the mid-Atlantic and low pressure over Scandinavia the circulation of winds are also moving from north to south, dragging cold air in from the Arctic.

While temperatures will warm up a few degrees by the weekend, there’s certainly no sign of ‘flaming June’ in this week’s forecast for Sunderland.

According to the Met Office, today (Tuesday) will see overcast skies and a high of just 12 degrees Celsius in northerly winds.

Wednesday will be another predominantly cloudy and dry day with a daytime high of 12 degrees Celsius and an overnight low of just eight degrees Celsius.

Thursday will be another cloudy day with overnight rain moving in by dusk. It will be a little warmer, with temperatures rising to 15 degrees Celsius.

Friday will be a day of sunshine and showers with temperatures rising to 16 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures on Saturday will rise to 15 degrees Celsius, with some sunshine interspersed by light rain showers.

Sunday looks set to be a similar day of sunshine and rain showers with temperatures rising to 16 degrees Celsius.

Is there any sign of summer?

While temperatures for Sunderland are set to rise slightly by the weekend it will accompanied by spells of rainfall and the forecast is hardly heralding the arrival of summer and some warm, settled sunny weather.

Sadly the long range forecast for the UK looks to be unsettled with mixed weather patterns and “low confidence” in the likely-hood of a more settled period of weather.

A forecast statement from the Met Office for the period Saturday June 15 to Monday June 24 said: “During the first weekend of this period, a mixture of sunny spells and showers is likely across the majority of the UK.

“Some of the showers are expected to be heavy and could be accompanied by thunder.

“Temperatures will probably be slightly below normal for the time of year. Into the following week, similar conditions are most probable at first with further showers.

“Later in the week and through the weekend, confidence in the dominant type of weather pattern is low. As such, fairly typical conditions for the UK are most probable, with a mixture of weather types.