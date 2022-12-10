Thursday afternoon saw a sprinkling of snow hit the North East with large flakes fall across Sunderland for around 30 minutes, although it failed to settle on wet ground. With plenty more cold days expected before the end of the year, we’ve taken a look at when Sunderland can next expect snow to fall.

When is snow forecast for Sunderland?

Unfortunately for those hoping for a sprinkling of the white stuff in the next couple of days, very little is expected over the coming days, despite the cold weather. The Met Office is predicting a cloudy series of days leading into next week but Sunderland is expected to see a dry spell as Christmas edges closer.

The weather service’s long term forecast is looking slightly better for those wanting to see snow settle in December though. For the period from Wednesday, December 14 to Friday, December 23, predictions claim snow and sleet showers could hit the North East by the end of next week with strong winds expected to make temperatures feel even colder.

These showers may continue into the following week too with the Met Office claiming wintry showers are expected for many coastal regions in the UK.

Occasional wintery showers are also expected closer to Christmas Day, although any wet weather could also fall as rain.

The BBC’s forecast is similar to the Met Office’s with show showers expected throughout the coming days, although they are expecting snow earlier, mainly on Sunday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 13.

Could Sunderland get a white Christmas in 2022?

Odds of a white Christmas see Sunderland’s closest weather station, Newcastle Airport, being given 3/1 odds from bookmakers for a white Christmas, although this is defined as one snowflake being seen falling, meaning the chances of any snow settling over Christmas is even slimmer.

