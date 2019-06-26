Sunderland weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Wednesday June 26
Overcast and rain should change to sun by lunchtime.
What will the weather be like in Sunderland today?
It will start off cloudy and dull but slowly brighten up with sunny spells in the afternoon. It may be cloudier by the coast with some breeze. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
What will it be like this evening?
It will be dry overnight with sunny spells during the evening. Low cloud will continue on the coast becoming chilly. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Tomorrow should be dry with some cloud. Good sunny spells are likely but it will be cooler and cloudier on the coast. It will be overall warmer than today with a maximum temperature of 16 °C.