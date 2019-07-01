Sunderland weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Monday July 1

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain to start, becoming brighter later.

By James Barker
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 06:10
High temperatures at Roker Beach, Sunderland

What will the weather be like in Sunderland today?

A generally cloudy and breezy start - with outbreaks of rain over the Pennines, and showers elsewhere. Some sunny intervals developing from late morning, with winds easing into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Will it improve tonight?

Cloud from the day breaking up and showers dissipating away, leaving behind a clear settled evening and overnight period. Keeping a gentle breeze. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

What will tomorrow bring?

A clear and bright start to the day, with patchy cloud developing during the morning. Always keeping sunny spells throughout, but a chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

What about the rest of the week?

Wednesday, settled with light winds and good sunny spells. Thursday, a bright start but becoming cloudier through the afternoon. Remaining generally cloudy with a chance of rain into Friday.