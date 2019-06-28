Sunderland weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Friday June 28
Dry, sunny and warm, after early cloud clears the east.
What will the weather be like in Sunderland today?
Generally cloudy in the east at first with coastal fog, with brighter spells in the west. Low cloud quickly burning back to the coast with long spells of sunshine across all parts by mid-afternoon. Warm, but cooler on the coast. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Dry, clear and mild for much of the region. Low cloud spreading back into coastal parts through the evening and overnight, but less extensive than the previous night. Minimum temperature 11 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Hot with sunny spells on Saturday. Sunshine turning hazier during the day, with a small chance of an isolated thundery shower later in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 27 °C.
The Met Office are warning that both the UV and pollen counts will be very high.