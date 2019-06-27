Sunderland weather: What's the Met Office forecast for today?
We are beyond the mid-week hump and the weekend is in sight – but what sort of weather are we going to see in Sunderland?
It’s a sunny start for families on Wearside on Thursday, June 27 – and it looks like there’s more of the good stuff on the way as the North East finally gets a taste of summer.
Met Office forecasters are predicting a sunny day for Thursday, with some cloudy spells and overall mild temperatures.
Our highest will be 15°C heading to this afternoon, with lows of 12°C.
The Met Office said: “Some cloud is expected to spread across along coastal areas from the North Sea, during the late afternoon and push further inland during the evening.”
As we get closer to the weekend, expect to see clear skies and hot sun, with revitalising highs of 25°C forecast for Saturday and 20°C on Sunday.