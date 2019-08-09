Sunderland weather warnings issued as city is set for weekend of heavy rain and thunderstorms
Warnings for heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms have been issued by the Met Office for the entire weekend in Sunderland.
Sunderland woke up to heavy rain on Friday, August 9 and the bad weather isn’t set to ease away until next week.
Both Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 have yellow warnings of thunderstorms following the heavy rain that has been hitting the city.
Thundery showers on both days have the possibility of producing some torrential downpours which could cause flooding and some disruption to travel.
During summer months, thunderstorms in the UK are most likely to produce large hail, gusty winds and torrential rain that can also cause damage to property.
Such weather can reduce drivers’ ability to see and be seen and during heavy rain, the Met Office advise avoiding a journey until it clears if possible. If you have no choice but to travel, choose main roads where fallen branches, debris and flooding are less likely.
If you do get caught out in the likely thunder and lightning, it is advised that you wind up the windows and stay inside of your car.
When will the stormy weather ease on Saturday, August 10?
Heavy showers are set to merge into longer spells of rain throughout the day. Wind will be present especially over the hills and by the coast. There will be a maximum temperature 21 °C.
Thundery showers are set to arrive by as early at 8am with an 80% chance of rain. This will ease slightly by 11am but rain will continue intermittently until 5pm.
The sun should appear by early evening where the chance of rain is set to be 10%.
Is Sunday, August 11 any better?
It doesn’t seem so. While the sun is set to rise early, rain will begin at around 10am and become thundery by 1pm at an 80% chance.
While it will ease at times, the thunder showers are set to continue throughout the day and into the early hours of Monday, August 12.
Whatever your plans are for the weekend, stay safe and prepare for the rain.