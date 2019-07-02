Sunderland weather: This is how warm it will get in the city on Tuesday, July 2

A sunny start to this morning will change to cloud by lunchtime but it will remain fairly warm.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 07:02
The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and some periods of cloud throughout the day

What will the weather be like in Sunderland today?

A generally sunny start but clouds will descend by midday. There will be the odd sunny interval throughout this evening. Maximum temperature 19 °C. The pollen count is high.

Will it improve tonight?

Cloud from the day breaking up and there will be a clear night sky from around midnight. Winds will be light so it will turn chilly by dawn but the minimum temperature won’t drop below 11 °C.

What will tomorrow bring?

A sunny to start with on Wednesday, before cloud thickens, but there will be sunny and bright intervals throughout the day. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

The pollen count will be very high.

What about the rest of the week?

Thursday will be a cloudier day but there will be sunny intervals throughout the day on Friday.