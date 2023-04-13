News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
35 minutes ago King Charles III’s coronation big screen locations in Sunderland
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Sunderland weather: Temperatures in Sunderland next week as UK expected to be hit by ‘soft heatwave’

Sunderland is set for some warmer weather as a ‘soft heatwave’ is expected to hit the UK next week.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read

A ‘soft heatwave’ is set to arrive in the UK next week, bringing temperatures up to the high teens and early twenties in some parts of the UK. While temperatures in Sunderland will not reach those heights, Wearside is still expected to benefit from warmer weather.

According to the Met Office, Monday will be the warmest day of the week in Sunderland as temperatures reach 16C, with sunny days expected throughout the week. In the early parts of next week, Sunderland is set to see temperatures reach a high of 12C on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows of 7C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office long term forecast says: “A ridge of high pressure is likely to develop, resulting in fine and dry conditions for many, with breaks in the cloud likely, especially to the lee of high ground. These settled conditions are expected to continue later in the period, with frequent dry weather for most, perhaps with the odd shower.”

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, told the Daily Express there’s a real possibility of temperatures hitting mid-20s from April 15.  He said: "We do get heatwaves in April, it does happen.

Most Popular
Set in the shadow of Penshaw Monument enjoy a stroll around the country park and its lake which in Spring is home to nesting swans and other waterfowl. The park was created on the site of Herrington New Pit coal mine which closed in 1985.Set in the shadow of Penshaw Monument enjoy a stroll around the country park and its lake which in Spring is home to nesting swans and other waterfowl. The park was created on the site of Herrington New Pit coal mine which closed in 1985.
Set in the shadow of Penshaw Monument enjoy a stroll around the country park and its lake which in Spring is home to nesting swans and other waterfowl. The park was created on the site of Herrington New Pit coal mine which closed in 1985.

“It’ll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction. I can’t be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it’s when you see the charts going in that direction."

Related topics:SunderlandMet Office