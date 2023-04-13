A ‘soft heatwave’ is set to arrive in the UK next week, bringing temperatures up to the high teens and early twenties in some parts of the UK. While temperatures in Sunderland will not reach those heights, Wearside is still expected to benefit from warmer weather.

According to the Met Office, Monday will be the warmest day of the week in Sunderland as temperatures reach 16C, with sunny days expected throughout the week. In the early parts of next week, Sunderland is set to see temperatures reach a high of 12C on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows of 7C.

The Met Office long term forecast says: “A ridge of high pressure is likely to develop, resulting in fine and dry conditions for many, with breaks in the cloud likely, especially to the lee of high ground. These settled conditions are expected to continue later in the period, with frequent dry weather for most, perhaps with the odd shower.”

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services , told the Daily Express there’s a real possibility of temperatures hitting mid-20s from April 15. He said: "We do get heatwaves in April, it does happen.

