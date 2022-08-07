Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland is set for awarmer week than the last – and with the school holidays in full swing, it looks like it could be perfect conditions for some activities outdoors.

It’s due to be dry and sunny in the week ahead, so let’s take a closer look at the Met Office forecast for between August 8 and August 12.

Monday, August 8: Temperatures between 14°C and 21°C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Medium UV, medium pollen.

Sunderland is set for warm temperatures but cloudy skies this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday, August 9: Temperatures between 14°C and 21°C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High UV, medium pollen.

Wednesday, August 10: Temperatures between 14°C and 23°C. Sunny. High UV, medium pollen.

Thursday, August 11: Temperatures between 15°C and 22°C. Sunny. High UV, medium pollen.