But while spring flowers are already poking their way above the ground, there have been reports snow and blizzards could arrive in a few weeks due to a condition called Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).

In recent years some extreme cold, winter snow events have all been connected to the surface effects of sudden stratospheric warmings, such as those in 2009/10, 2013, and ‘the Beast from the East’ in 2018, according to the Met Office.

How likely is another ‘Beast from the East’ in Sunderland?

Sunderland is enjoying some late winter sunshine for half term week, but there is speculation over a return of the 'Beast from the East'

There are reports SSW could hit Britain by the end of February, and see the first snowfall arrive on March 3, sparking a 24-hour ‘snow blitz’ in the North Sea.

There has also been a flurry of speculation that the UK is in for the ‘worst snowfall in five years’ as soon as this week.

However, the Met Office forecast is for mild weather, with Sunderland families set to enjoy tolerable weather for the rest of the holiday week.

The weather agency has tweeted that a cold snap ‘currently looks unlikely’ but the forecaster said it cannot completely ruled out the risk of ‘a more significant spell of colder weather late in the period’.

The agency’s long-term forecast up to March 21 reads: “Temperatures expected to be generally around average to begin, with the risk of colder nights throughout the period. There is an increasing chance of some colder than average conditions developing as the month progresses, although confidence remains low.

Sunderland weather for the rest of this week

In Sunderland, today the maximum temperature is forecast to be 9°C with sunshine, and cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain during the morning, becoming brighter during the afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and showers developing.

Winds are set to pick up in the afternoon, especially towards the coast.

Tonight temperatures could drop to as low as 0 °C with clear spells and scattered showers to start the evening, showers then becoming confined to the coast through the small hours.

It will be breezy and feeling cold with a frost developing by dawn.

Thursday is forecast for plenty of sunshine, however, though one or two showers are possible in the morning.

Winds generally are forecast to be generally light but feeling breezy towards the coast at times, with a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

The outlook for Friday is for cloud and rain in the morning before sunny spells and a few light showers, with the weekend expected to be similar.