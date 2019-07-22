Sunderland weather: Rain easing, remaining breezy, find your full forecast for Monday July 22 here
Rain easing, remaining breezy with widespread sunshine developing.
What will the weather be like in Sunderland today?
Overnight rain easing through the morning, with cloud breaking up and widespread sunny spells developing by lunchtime. Feeling warm. Some lingering low cloud over western hills. Blustery winds gradually easing through the day. Maximum temperature 24 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Remaining generally clear, with low cloud lingering over western hills. Some patchy cloud by dawn across the region, feeling mild overnight. Minimum temperature 13 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Any early morning cloud rapidly clearing, with clear skies and widespread sunshine expected. Feeling hot. Muggy overnight, with thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperature 27 °C.
The look ahead.
Thunderstorms moving away, remaining hot and humid with sunny spells. Cloudier Thursday but staying very warm, before isolated showers and fresher conditions spread east later. Friday, sunny with isolated showers.