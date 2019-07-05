Sunderland weather: Mostly dry and bright, find your forecast for Friday July 5 here

Mostly dry and bright in the east, cloudier in west.

By James Barker
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 06:13
Mostly dry and bright

What will the weather be like in Sunderland today?

Breezy and rather cloudy across western hills and the northern parts, with a little patchy light rain or drizzle. However, dry in the east with bright or sunny spells, feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Will it improve tonight?

Largely cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain initially but becoming dry and mainly clear during the second part of the night, with winds easing. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

What will tomorrow bring?

A cooler day on Saturday, though still feeling pleasant in any spells of sunshine. Dry and largely sunny in the morning, some fair weather cloud in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

The look ahead.

Sunday and Monday, mostly dry with sunny intervals but a risk of isolated showers. Increasingly cloudy on Tuesday, perhaps a few outbreaks of rain in the west.