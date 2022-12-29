Weather has been one of the main talking points throughout 2022. From the numerous storms at the start of the year to the July heatwave which saw temperatures of up to 33°C, the country has needed to contend with extreme weather throughout the year and New Year’s Eve revellers may need to take an umbrella out with them according to the Met Office.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for the remainder of this week for Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office is predicting a fairly dry end to the week between Christmas and the New Year with clear skies from Thursday, December 29, moving into Friday, December 30. Highs of 9°C across both days will also see some showers around midday on Friday, although this is only expected to last a couple of hours.

Sunderland weather: Met Office release New Year's Eve weather forecast for the North East.

What is the Met Office forecast for New Year’s Eve in Sunderland?

Sunderland is expected to wake up to rain on Saturday, December 31, with precipitation expected from 6am until 9am when overcast weather will take hold for the day. Highs of 8°C are expected at around 3pm although showers are expected to resume from 3pm, lasting until around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking forward to heading out shouldn’t need to worry too much about rain based on the current forecast, which simply predicts cloudy skies and temperatures of around 5°C at midnight. Although further showers are expected into the night, these should be light and only last from just into the new year for an hour or so.

What is the Met Office forecast for New Year’s Day in Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

No further rain is being predicted by the Met Office, leaving New Year’s Day to see sunny spells in the afternoon although the majority of the day will be spent under clouds. Highs of 7°C are expected although the morning will be cold as overnight lows of 4°C are not expected to rise until around midday.