Sunderland weather: Met Office predictions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

With New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day a less than week away, the Met Office has shared their weather predictions.

As we fast approach the end of 2024, the New Year period will see many across Sunderland heading out and about as they get involved in various celebrations.

The Met Office’s forecast gives an insight into what we can expect weather-wise.

Forecasters are expecting the weather to be dry here in the North East, with temperatures averaging around 5°C.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast that covers the New Year period states: “Temperatures will start around average but will become a little below average for most, especially in the north, though milder interludes are still possible in the south.

“While there is moderate to high confidence in this trend, confidence is low for the exact positioning of any systems, which will be crucial in determining which areas see rain or snow.”

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this New Year:

Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

On New Year’s Eve morning, Met Officers forecasters are predicting cloudy skies with some sunny spells.

Temperatures are expected to sit at around 7°C over the course of the morning.

As we head into the afternoon, forecasters are expecting the cloudy weather to continue as temperatures hit daily hits of 7°C.

Into New Year’s Eve Night, the Met Office is expecting temperatures to plummet to around 4°C as we head into 2025.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

According to the Met Office, it looks like it will be a chilly start to 2025 with temperatures expected to sit around 2-3°C throughout the day; however, we could see them drop into minus figures.

Despite the cold spell, forecasters are expecting the weather to remain dry for the duration of New Year’s Day.