After the driest February on record for 30 years, and the fifth mildest in recorded history, many people thought that the harsh winter the UK has endured over the last few months is finally over.

However, temperatures around the UK have plummeted in March, leading to various weather warnings for ice and snow being issued to places in the UK, mostly the north east and Yorkshire.

This comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level three cold weather alert for all regions in England. The alert is in place between 1am on Monday, March 6 to midnight on Thursday March 9.

Initially, the UKHSA said: “The North East of England, North West of England and Yorkshire are now under a level 3 alert, while the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, the South East and the South West regions remain at level 2. The current alert is in place between 1am on Monday, March 6 and midnight on Thursday, March 9.”

Places such as South Tyneside and Newcastle still have active weather warnings, with Newcastle’s weather warning lasting until Friday (March 10). Sunderland does not currently have a weather warning, but snow will still arrive again after a flurry this morning in Sunderland left around half an inch.

Here is an hour-by-hour weather report for Sunderland

11am - Cloudy

12pm - Sunny intervals

1pm - Sunny

2pm - Sunny intervals

3pm - Sunny

4pm - Sunny

5pm - Sunny

6pm - Partly cloudy

7pm - Cloudy

8pm - Cloudy

9pm - Snow

10pm - Cloudy