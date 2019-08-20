Sunderland weather: Heavy rain is forecast but how long will it last?
The Met Office predicts Heavy rain and cloud throughout the day for Tuesday, August 20.
While heavy rain is on its way to Sunderland, it isn’t set to last all day.
The morning of Tuesday, August 20 will begin cloudy with likely heavy showers. There’s an 80% chance of rain at 8am and that will continue throughout the morning. Cloud will break with some more sunny spells later but further showers will continue for the early afternoon. There could be a small risk of thunder but no warnings are in place for the area. A maximum temperature of 18 °C should be expected.
Will the rain ease off for the evening?
The night will be much drier in comparison with some clear spells and light wind, especially by the coast. Cloud will increase much later in the night but showers are expected to pass over after 4pm when there is a 30% chance of showers. A minimum temperature of 12 °C is predicted by the Met Office.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
What is the weather showing for the rest of the week?
Wednesday, August 21 will see most of the rain clearing and it should remain fine on Thursday with some more sunshine hoped to stay. It will begin dry as the weekend arrives with some sunny spells and it should feel warmer, with wind remaining lighter than usual.
The good news is that it could be a dry Bank Holiday weekend but whatever your plans are for today, you may need an umbrella.