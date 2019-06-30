Sunderland weather forecast: What's the weather set to be like next week?
We certainly have had a cracking weekend but a breezy evening is set for Sunday, June 30, with showers.
According to the Met Office, forecasters predict that it is expected to remain cloudy and breezy overnight, but will become generally drier with showers mostly dying out. Although, some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle are possible over the Pennines with hill fog developing. Minimum temperature 11C.
What is the forecast for Monday?
It is set to be a rather cloudy day, with showers clearing during the morning. It will turn brighter by evening, with some late sun possible, and winds easing. Maximum temperature 18C.
Regional outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Tuesday is predicted to be dry with light winds and sunny spells.
Wednesday may begin warmer but become breezier later.
Thursday will be dry and breezy with hazy sun through high cloud.