Sunderland weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sunderland today

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see light rain ease by around 9am. The rest of the morning will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will remain cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb to its peak of 8C by mid-afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Light rain will then hit from 6pm until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of light rain and sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 7 May to Thursday 16 May said: “Cloudy skies will tend to increase from the southwest through Tuesday, with some outbreaks of rain.

“The rain may turn heavy in the southwest, with the risk of gales mainly in the south and southwest.

“However, some northern areas will stay in a brighter but showery regime, with a risk of thunder in the far north.”