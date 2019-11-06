Sunderland weather forecast: Outbreaks of rain with strong winds expected

Sunderland weather forecast for Thursday, November 7.

What will the weather be like in Sunderland this morning?

There will be outbreaks of rain in the morning, with temperatures reaching 9C.

What about this afternoon?

The rain will become more persistent and heavy in the afternoon and a northeasterly wind is expected to become stronger which will make it very windy by the coast. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 9C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

In the early evening, overcast weather is to be expected with a 30% chance of rain.

Moving into the late evening some of the clouds will dissipate, but the chance of rain will increase to 50% and maximum temperatures will reach 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Friday, November 8, is expected to be bright with some light rain and temperatures will reach 8C during the day but drop to 5C in the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Another cold start on Monday with frost possible in central and eastern parts of the UK.

The rest of the working week will remain cold and unsettled, with rain or occasional showers for many.