Sunderland weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Sunderland but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see rain throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see heavy, continuous rain throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see rain continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 7C by 5pm and remain so throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see light rain during the morning, which will change to cloud by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 12 May - Tuesday 21 May said: “Sunday will be largely dry with sunny spells, after a chilly start with a touch of rural frost.

“High pressure looks set to become established across the UK into next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.”