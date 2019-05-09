Sunderland weather forecast: Heavy rain hits but this is when it will ease

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning is set to see heavy rain, which will ease by around 10am, turning too cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 6C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set see sunny intervals during the morning, changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 13 May to Wednesday 22 May said: “High pressure looks set to remain across the UK next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn quite chilly with the risk of some widespread rural frosts, also some isolated mist and fog patches are likely to form in places.”