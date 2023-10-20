Sunderland weather forecast for half term after Storm Babet dies down
There appears to be little sunshine in the forecast.
While the city may be in the grips of Storm Babet, half-term is just around the corner and many families are looking to enjoy an autumn break.
So is another Indian summer on the horizon or will the outlook remain somewhat stormy?
Children leaving school today, Friday, October 20, were greeted by torrential rain and winds gusting in excess of 50mph.
However, after another stormy day tomorrow, things look like they will settle down - although there are no current signs of one last Indian Summer.
Here is a rundown of the forecast ahead for the half-term week according to the Met Office.
Saturday will start off stormy with further periods of rain until around 11am and winds gusting up to 38mph.
However, after midday, conditions are forecast to calm down with winds falling to around 8mph by late afternoon and the chance of rainfall reducing to 10%.
Cloudy skies will remain and temperatures will peak at around 11 degrees Celsius.
Sunday will start off cloudy but after midday the sky is set to clear with sunny conditions forecast.
The morning will see a 10% chance of rain which will fall to 5% in the afternoon and evening.
There will be westerly winds of around 12 mph with temperatures peaking at 12 degrees Celsius.
Monday is set to be a cloudy but predominantly dry day with the percentage chance of rain forecast to be around 10% throughout the day.
Temperatures will again reach an afternoon high of around 12 degrees Celsius. Winds will swing round to an easterly direction with a top speed of around 10mph.
Tuesday looks to be a more unsettled day with heavy rain forecast throughout the morning. This will ease to a 50% chance of light rain by 1pm in the afternoon before reducing to around 20% by 4pm.
It will also be a windier day with south easterly winds gusting up to 29mph. Temperatures will rise to around 13 degrees Celsius.
Wednesday will be a predominantly dry day with the percentage chance of rain forecast to be around 10% throughout the day.
Sunny spells are currently forecast for late afternoon with temperatures again rising to 13 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will reach around 8mph.
Thursday again looks to be a cloudy but dry day with the percentage chance of rain forecast to be around 10% for the majority of the day.
Southerly winds are forecast to reach around 11mph. Temperatures will again reach 13 degrees Celsius.