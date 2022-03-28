While temperatures across the North East soared to 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the middle of the week in Sunderland will see daily highs of just six degrees Celsius as winds revert to a more northerly direction, bringing colder air across the region.

Make sure you have a rain jacket and umbrella at hand as the Met Office are also forecasting the potential for rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Below is a rundown of the weather for week ahead for Sunderland as forecast by the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday is expected to be generally dry and overcast with a 50 per cent chance of light rain during mid-afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak at a high of nine degrees Celsius, although it will feel colder due to the north-easterly wind which will gust at up to 10mph. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to six degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will see a temperature high of eight degrees Celsius, falling to four degrees Celsius overnight. It is expected to be a dry but overcast day with light rain arriving at around 9pm. Winds will once again be from a north-easterly direction with gusts of up to 18mph.

Wednesday is expected to see light rain throughout the day before being replaced by sunny spells during late evening. Temperatures during the day will peak at four degrees Celsius, although with gusty north-easterly winds of up to 25mph, the chill factor will make it feel more like zero degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are expected to fall to three degrees Celsius.

Sunderland looks set for cold weather this week with some rain.

Thursday is forecast to be a day of sunny spells and light showers. It will be another cold day with temperature highs of six degrees Celsius and overnight lows of three degrees Celsius. Once again a gusty north-easterly wind of up to 31mph will make temperatures feel more like freezing.

Friday will start off cloudy but should see sunny spells developing with the potential for rain peaking at 20 per cent at 1pm. Temperatures will once again peak at around six degrees Celsius, falling as low as two degrees Celsius overnight. In the afternoon, winds will be from a northerly direction with gusts of up to 27mph.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.