Sunderland weather forecast: Cooler nights on the way in week-ahead weather forecast for city
The recent spell of mild weather is set to come to an end, with rain forecast for Sunderland in the coming days.
Sunderland has recently seen some mild temperatures and sunshine – but that is about to change in the week ahead with spells of rain set to hit the city on Tuesday, November 15.
Met Office forecasters say temperatures will change to nearer normal for this time of year, with highs of 10°C and lows of 5°C expected by the end of next week. A spokesperson said: “Monday areas of low cloud or fog slowly lifting, then outbreaks of rain arriving, followed by dry and brighter conditions, Tuesday onwards spells of rain or showers. Temperatures nearer normal.”
Here’s what the weather has in store for Sunderland in the week ahead:
Monday, November 14
The week will be off to a cloudy start, with areas of fog. Outbreaks of rain are possible in some areas. Expect highs of 14°C and lows of 9°C.
Tuesday, November 15
Tuesday will also start off cloudy, changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. It will be colder, with highs of 11°C and lows of 6°C.
Wednesday, November 16
Clear, changing to cloudy by the early evening. The Met Office predicts highs of 10°C and lows of 8°C.
Thursday, November 17
There will be light showers, changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs 11°C and lows of 7°C.
Friday, November 18
As we head into the weekend, it will be clear, changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 10°C and lows of 5°C.