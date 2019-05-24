Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Sunderland will also be warm throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright, clear skies. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day, with light rain set to hit in the evening. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 28 May to Thursday 6 June said: “Tuesday will see sunny spells and showers for many areas, the showers initially in the north and east, then developing widely through the day.

“Some showers will be heavy with thunder possible, merging into longer spells of rain in places.”