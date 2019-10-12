Sunderland weather forecast: Bright and sunny spells this weekend with heavy rain on the way
The sun will show its face this weekend in Sunderland – but heavy rain is on the way.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:17 pm
It was a dry start to Saturday, October 12 with bright, sunny intervals and light winds and temperatures of up to 12°C. Further spells of sunshine are due this afternoon, reaching highs of 15°C.
Light showers are expected this afternoon, with thick clouds later this evening.
Persistent and occasional heavy spells of rain are expected in the early hours of Sunday, October 13 with a minimum temperature of 7°C.
Sunday will also see a wet morning full of heavy rain, but the afternoon will be drier with bright spells. The temperature will reach highs of 13 °C.
So, what’s the Met Office outlook for early next week?
Forecasters are predicting a dry start to Monday, October 14, but heavy showers and strong winds are expected later in the day.