But will this weekend be a time to spark up the barbecue and slap on the sun cream or will it be a wet weather washout?

Here is a rundown of the Bank Holiday weekend weather forecast for Sunderland according to the Met Office.

Saturday will generally be an overcast day with a 10% chance of rain. This will increase to a 30% chance of rain in the form of light showers late in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to around 13 degrees Celsius with easterly winds reaching a speed of up to 17 mph.

Sunday also looks set to be an overcast day with light showers developing in the late afternoon and early evening when the chance of rain increases to 40%. Temperatures will peak at 14 degrees Celsius with predominantly south easterly winds gusting up to 16 mph.

Monday is currently forecast to be the best day of the Bank Holiday weekend. After a cloudy start to the day, sunny spells are set to develop at around 10am and last into the afternoon before more overcast conditions return at around 4pm. The chance of rain is forecast to be 10% throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 14 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from an easterly direction with gusts of up to 21 mph at around 4pm.