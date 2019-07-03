Sunderland weather: Dry and sunny to start, this is your Wednesday weather forecast
Dry and sunny to start but becoming cloudier
What will the weather be like in Sunderland today?
A dry day across the region with some good sunny spells at first. Cloud will tend to increase during the day but still with sunny intervals. Feeling warm inland, but cooler near the coast with onshore breezes. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Staying dry this evening and tonight with some long clear spells developing, but feeling cool in rural parts by morning. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
What will the rest of the week bring?
On Thursday, it will be another dry and sunny start, but cloud tending to thicken from the west during the day, perhaps with the odd spot of rain later. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Much of Friday will be dry, bright, and warm, but some rain likely later. Saturday cooler but mainly dry and bright. Sunny intervals and perhaps the odd shower on Sunday.