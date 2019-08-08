Sunderland weather: Calm before the storm as sunshine forecast for city
Tired of the recent wet weather? Well, Thursday, August 8 could be a day to take advantage of the sunshine.
Met Office forecasters are predicting a bright day across Sunderland on Thursday with a few clouds and little chance of rain.
Maximum temperatures on Wearside are estimated to be at 18°C this lunchtime and heading into the early evening. A great day for a trip outdoors or a sit in the garden!
But we need to make the most of it, as there’s more heavy rain on the way for Friday, August 9 and throughout the weekend.
Much of the UK is set to get a soaking on Friday and Saturday, August 10. The Met Office has issued Yellow weather warnings for rain on both days.
The forecast added: “Frequent showers on Saturday, some heavy and long-lived with thunder at times.
“Further showers on Sunday, again heavy at times. Remaining wet on Monday with outbreaks of heavy rain.”