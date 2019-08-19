Sunderland weather: A warm and sunny day forecast for the town - but will it last?
There will be bright spells of sunshine throughout the morning into early afternoon and it will only get brighter as the day goes on.
The Met Office forecast estimates that temperatures will not rise above 19°C on Monday, August 19.
There is a 40% chance of rain between at 5pm this afternoon but the rest of the day will remain predominantly dry in the city.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Staying breezy but feeling pleasant enough in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 19°C.
“Showers generally easing through the evening, with some clear spells developing. Becoming cloudier towards the end of the night. Winds decreasing overnight. Minimum temperature 12°C.”
Tuesday will start sunny but there is a chance of showers throughout the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the Bank Holiday weekend, it looks as though Sunderland should expect a cloudy but mild few days with temperatures due to peak at 21°C on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24.