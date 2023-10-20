News you can trust since 1873
University of Sunderland closes St Peter’s Campus closes as Storm Babet hits

The strong winds are set to continue overnight.

By Kevin Clark
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Sunderland University has closed one of its campuses as Storm Babet contnues to batter Wearside.

The city has been hit by high winds, with the bad weather set to continue into the weekend.

Sunderland University's St Peter's Campus
Sunderland University’s St Peter’s Campus
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been declared until 6am tomorrow, Saturday, October 21.

And a yellow weather warning for strong winds is also in place for 24 hours from noon today.

Now the university has announceded it is closing its St Peter’s Campus and cancelling a planned open day.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions, the University’s St Peter’s Campus has been closed to staff and students. There will be no access to the campus today or over the weekend.

“The University’s City Campus remains open as normal.

“This means that unfortunately we are having to reschedule the Open Day at St Peter’s that was planned for tomorrow, Saturday 21 October and we are in the process of contacting everyone booked to attend.

“The Open Day at our City Campus is going ahead as planned.”

