Sunderland is set for cloud and sun as rain finally holds off
We've seen plenty of rain hit us recently but the sun is hoping to show its face again.
The Met Office has predicted an improvement in the heavy rainfall as a new week begins.
Sunday, September 29 saw plenty of rain fall and now it’s the suns turn to make a come-back.
When will the sun shine on Monday, September 30?
The day will be overall cloudy with some sun.
Expect a dry and chilly start. Cloud will appear by lunchtime, with a possible isolated shower but a lot less rain than there has been. A maximum temperature 14 °C is predicted.
6am: Partly cloudy. 11 °C
7am: Partly cloudy. 11 °C
8am: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
9am: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
10am: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
11am: Sunny intervals. 13 °C
12pm: Cloudy. 13 °C
1pm: Cloudy. 13 °C
2pm: Cloudy. 13 °C.
3pm: Cloudy. 13 °C
4pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
5pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
6pm: Overcast. 12 °C
7pm: Overcast. 12 °C
8pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
9pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain.
10pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain.
11pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain.
Pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
The rest of the week is set for a mix of cloud and small amounts of rain. However, it is forecast to be a largely dry and bright week with some rain and wind in the evenings.