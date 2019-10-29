Sunderland is set for a couple of frosty mornings

The Met Office forecast for today, Tuesday, October 29, says a chilly start will give way to an often sunny day with variable cloud and showers.

A flood warning remains in place until 11am.

Tonight will see clear spells with frost while Wednesday will be mainly dry, with frost again possible overnight. Cloud will increase through Thursday, with occasional rain, and Friday will turn milder.

6am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.

7am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.

8am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

2pm: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

3pm: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.