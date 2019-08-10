Sunderland road closed following reports of subsidence
A road has been closed in Sunderland following reports of subsidence.
Firefighters were called to a house in Fulwell after reports of subsidence at around 8pm on Saturday.
The semi-detached property in Broomshields Avenue suffered damage to the front and back, with a car on the front drive having visibly sunk.
Cracks were reported to have appeared at the back.
Residents were evacuated and no one was injured. There was no damage or evacuation at the adjoining house and the road was cordoned off.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter that people should avoid the area if possible.
The post on Saturday evening stated: “Good evening, we are dealing with an incident on Broomshields Avenue, #Sunderland and the road is closed.”
It added: “Please avoid the area.”
It comes as heavy raid has hit the region and cause chaos on several of the area’s roads.