Sunderland residents warned to 'be prepared' as flood alert issued for River Wear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A flood alert has been issued for the lower River Wear, including parts of Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melting snowfall and heavy rain has resulted in the Environment Agency issuing the ‘be prepared warning’.

The Warning is in place until 3pm today (January 6) and covers the lower River Wear “ from Escomb to Sunderland including the Rivers Browney, Cong Burn and Lumley Park Burn”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Flood Alert has been issued for the lower River Wear. | se

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Rising river levels overnight may lead to flooding.

“Areas most at risk include riverside footpaths and low lying land and roads near Houghton Le Spring.

“Weather conditions are expected to improve tomorrow afternoon and no further flooding is expected.

“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”