Sunderland residents warned to 'be prepared' as flood alert issued for River Wear
Melting snowfall and heavy rain has resulted in the Environment Agency issuing the ‘be prepared warning’.
The Warning is in place until 3pm today (January 6) and covers the lower River Wear “ from Escomb to Sunderland including the Rivers Browney, Cong Burn and Lumley Park Burn”.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Rising river levels overnight may lead to flooding.
“Areas most at risk include riverside footpaths and low lying land and roads near Houghton Le Spring.
“Weather conditions are expected to improve tomorrow afternoon and no further flooding is expected.
“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”
