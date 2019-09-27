Sunderland Pride 2019: What is the weather going to be like for the celebrations in the city?
Rainbows are for certain, but what does the weather have in store for Sunderland’s pride celebrations.
On Sunday, September 29, Wearside is set to host its ninth Sunderland Pride.
The launch parade will start from Sunderland College’s city centre campus in Park Lane and head for the festival site via Olive Street, Mary Street, Albion Place, Vine Place, Holmeside, Fawcett Street, High Street West and then West Sunniside.
Although rainbows will be spotted across the city, they may appear in the sky too.
What is the weather forecast for Sunderland Pride?
A 90% chance of down pours will begin at 7am and this is set to continue right throughout the day until 7pm with strong winds likely.
We’re set for another cloudy day with likely spray on the roads and slippery paths.
Expect a maximum temperature of 13°C and a minimum temperature of 10°C.
If you are set to travel into the city for pride take care.
If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears if possible. If not, slow down as rain gets heavier.
If you can, choose main roads to travel on, where travellers are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches, debris and flooding which may cause accidents
Always use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.
Sunderland is set for a downpour across the pride celebrations but it’ll be unlikely to dampen the spirits. If you are heading to the event, enjoy the day despite the weather.