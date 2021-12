Photographers have been out and about across the region capturing the dazzling colours as were treated to a palette of orange, pink, purple, red and yellow to finish the day.

As we head towards the shortest day and Winter Solstice on Tuesday, December 21, we’re taking a moment to celebrate the beautiful views created by the early sunsets and dark evenings.

Many thanks to John Alderson and Ian Maggiore for sharing their fantastic photographs with us.

1. Shadow A different perspective at Penshaw Monument as the sun goes down. Picture: Ian Maggiore.

2. Seaside A fiery sky at Sunderland's coast this week. Picture: John Alderson.

3. Flying high Looking to the skies at Penshaw Monument - give them a wave! Picture: Ian Maggiore.

4. Golden hour You just cannot beat that seaside view! Picture: John Alderson.