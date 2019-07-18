Sunderland is set to see more sun on Thursday, July 18
We’ve seen a good start to the week for weather and have managed to avoid the majority of the predicted rain throughout the day. More sun is to follow but it is not set to last for the week.
What will the weather be like in the morning?
The day will start off dry and largely sunny at first. While it may be a fairly breezy day in Sunderland, it will still feel warm in sheltered areas, particularly in the predicted spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
There is bad news for hay fever sufferers as pollen levels remain at a high level for another day.
Will tonight be any different?
Wind will ease this evening leading to a dry and largely clear night. Mist is a possibility or some shallow fog patches at around dawn. Minimum temperature 14 °C.
Will tomorrow be another sunny day?
The Met Office predicts the weather turning increasingly cloudy and breezy on Friday, July 19. Rain is set to arrive and remain heavy at times. Heavy and possibly thundery showers will appear particularly in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Will there be more sun and less rain for the rest of the week?
Sadly, it seems not. While it may be a warm period and bright and dry initially on Saturday, July 20, some heavy and thundery showers could arrive later. Sunday, July 21 appears to be a mild day but you may need an umbrella for the remainder of the week.